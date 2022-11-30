Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $582.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.65. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $44.35.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 19.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on CASS. TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

