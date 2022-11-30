CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,267,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.33% of CBRE Group worth $314,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CBRE Group by 566.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

CBRE Group stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

