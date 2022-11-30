CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW) Short Interest Up 131.1% in November

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 131.1% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CENAQ Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CENQW remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 30,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,235. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. CENAQ Energy has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENQW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CENAQ Energy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 530,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

