Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the October 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. 196,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,833. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,582 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,634,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684,526 shares during the period. Condire Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,303,000 after buying an additional 3,534,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after buying an additional 551,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after buying an additional 159,780 shares during the period. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.