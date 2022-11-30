Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $49.50 Average PT from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

CENTA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

About Central Garden & Pet

CENTA stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19.

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.