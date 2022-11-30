ChargePoint (CHPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ChargePoint Stock Up 0.8 %
ChargePoint stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.65.
Insider Transactions at ChargePoint
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 367,896 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 43.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 688,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.