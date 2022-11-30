ChargePoint (CHPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $402,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,889,173.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $402,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,753. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 367,896 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 43.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 688,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

