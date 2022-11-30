Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEKZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEKZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Check-Cap Price Performance

Shares of CHEKZ remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 31,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.