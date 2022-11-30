Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.66. 4,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 539,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.
The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
