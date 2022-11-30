Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.32

Shares of Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $603.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.
