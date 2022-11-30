Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Declares Dividend of $1.02

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.0222 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Christian Dior Stock Performance

Shares of Christian Dior stock opened at $175.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.71 and a 200-day moving average of $156.07. Christian Dior has a 1-year low of $134.32 and a 1-year high of $216.75.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Celine, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Emilio Pucci, Berluti, Loro Piana, Rimowa brand names; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, a Belvedere, Volcán de mi Tierra, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Ruinart, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, and Château d'Esclans brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brand names.

