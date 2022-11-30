Chromia (CHR) Market Cap Reaches $66.25 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Chromia has a market cap of $66.25 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chromia has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06786181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00510171 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.15 or 0.31031027 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.