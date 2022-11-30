Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

