CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Trading 3.9% Higher

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 4,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

CITIC Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

CITIC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.1121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 7.36%.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

