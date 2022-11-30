Citigroup Begins Coverage on XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 296.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 649,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,503,000 after purchasing an additional 596,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

