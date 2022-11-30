Citigroup Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $160.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,597,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after buying an additional 467,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after buying an additional 420,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

