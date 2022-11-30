Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Citizens Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CIZN opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.07. Citizens has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIZN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the first quarter worth $207,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Citizens

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

