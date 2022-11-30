Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) vs. Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Head-To-Head Survey

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Playtika shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.88 billion 3.50 -$270.45 million ($6.84) -1.43 Playtika $2.58 billion 1.30 $308.50 million $0.71 13.06

This table compares Clarivate and Playtika’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -172.68% 6.23% 3.02% Playtika 11.02% -130.35% 9.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clarivate and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 2 4 0 2.67 Playtika 1 5 5 0 2.36

Clarivate presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.67%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 90.45%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Clarivate.

Summary

Playtika beats Clarivate on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.