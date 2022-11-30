Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 144.8% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 697,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 243,281 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,386,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLIN stock remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,921. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

