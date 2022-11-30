Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.01. 11,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,089,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.09 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. Equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clear Secure news, insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $174,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $216,286.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 7,961 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $238,909.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,824 shares of company stock valued at $16,530,169. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 39,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Clear Secure by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

See Also

