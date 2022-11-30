Clover Finance (CLV) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $62.90 million and $293,403.82 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

