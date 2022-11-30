Coin98 (C98) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $51.57 million and $22.37 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.92 or 0.01809860 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012260 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00030996 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00038613 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.01761271 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.