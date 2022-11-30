CoinLoan (CLT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $156,152.36

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for approximately $10.61 or 0.00062807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $53.04 million and $156,152.36 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

