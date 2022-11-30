CoinLoan Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $149,478.77 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for $10.54 or 0.00062563 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $52.71 million and approximately $149,478.77 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,154.24 or 0.06858700 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00505135 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.49 or 0.30724679 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

