Coinmetro Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $611.29 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $195.23 million and approximately $611.29 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00003670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,921.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010207 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00041191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021518 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00245731 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.62207513 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,553.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

