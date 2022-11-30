Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in November

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Down 0.0 %

CMWAY stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,583. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $91.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.