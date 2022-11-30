Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Community Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Community Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Financial by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

