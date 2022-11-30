Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Community Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80.
Community Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Community Financial Company Profile
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Financial (TCFC)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.