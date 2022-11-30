Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $7.33

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.17. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 1,737 shares trading hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

