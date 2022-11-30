Compound 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14.94 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Compound has a market capitalization of $275.53 million and $14.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $37.92 or 0.00224739 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.32074293 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $15,779,408.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

