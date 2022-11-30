Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $273.45 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. Compound has a market cap of $273.45 million and $14.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $37.63 or 0.00223326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.80753602 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $14,040,113.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

