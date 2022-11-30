Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 5,400 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650,300 shares in the company, valued at C$3,901,800.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.

Shares of TSE:CMG traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,928. The firm has a market cap of C$492.70 million and a PE ratio of 26.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$6.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

