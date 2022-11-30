Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 714,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after acquiring an additional 463,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 189,738 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 200,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 108,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 100,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

Shares of CMTL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. 437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,532. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $313.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.39%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Stories

