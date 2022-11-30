Concordium (CCD) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Concordium (CCD) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $49.48 million and $1.15 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,475,554,586 coins and its circulating supply is 5,850,229,846 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

