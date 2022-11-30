Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 55,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

