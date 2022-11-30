Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

