Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $894,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after buying an additional 1,232,807 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after buying an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $223.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

