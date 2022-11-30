Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 89,795 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 124.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99.

