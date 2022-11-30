Condor Capital Management Invests $33,000 in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,429,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $245,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 28.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,237,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 274,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENER opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

