Condor Capital Management Invests $50,000 in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,226,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 904.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 904,092 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 855,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 555,486 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTPB opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Gores Technology Partners II Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

