Condor Capital Management Purchases 4,250 Shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in HCM Acquisition were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCMAU opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

