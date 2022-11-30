Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the October 31st total of 271,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Conformis Trading Up 7.4 %

Conformis stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. 111,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 104.46% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

