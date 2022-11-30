Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the October 31st total of 271,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Conformis Trading Up 7.4 %
Conformis stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. 111,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 104.46% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conformis (CFMS)
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.