Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 29.6% in November

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 231,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 883,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Context Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Context Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in Context Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,209. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.