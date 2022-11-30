Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis grew its holdings in Corteva by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 564,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after buying an additional 422,659 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 49,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 101,583 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Insider Activity

Corteva Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.