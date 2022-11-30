Counos X 1-Day Volume Reaches $288,463.33 (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Counos X has a total market cap of $333.60 million and approximately $288,463.33 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Counos X coin can now be bought for about $18.62 or 0.00110589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,154.24 or 0.06858700 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00505089 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.08 or 0.30722404 BTC.

Counos X’s genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos X using one of the exchanges listed above.

