Crescent Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Shares Down 41.5%

Shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU – Get Rating) fell 41.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
Crescent Acquisition Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.
Crescent Acquisition Company Profile
Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.
