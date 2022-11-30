Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the October 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CXDO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,245. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

In other Crexendo news, Director Todd Andrew Goergen sold 15,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,097.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $57,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 19.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 32,572 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Crexendo in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

