Critical Analysis: Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) versus Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) and Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Novonix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -25.26% -98.94% -41.02% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Flux Power and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Flux Power presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.46%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Novonix.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and Novonix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $42.33 million 1.57 -$15.61 million ($0.85) -4.89 Novonix $6.11 million 117.69 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Flux Power has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Summary

Flux Power beats Novonix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

