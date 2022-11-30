Critical Analysis: Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tian Ruixiang and Waterdrop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterdrop 0 0 1 0 3.00

Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Waterdrop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A Waterdrop -8.93% -5.93% -4.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.4% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Waterdrop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $2.79 million 2.33 -$1.95 million N/A N/A Waterdrop $503.08 million 12.61 -$247.01 million ($0.10) -16.10

Tian Ruixiang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waterdrop.

Volatility & Risk

Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterdrop has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tian Ruixiang beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tian Ruixiang

(Get Rating)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Waterdrop

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.