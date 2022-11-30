Critical Survey: Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -5.51% -7.92% -6.29% Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IDW Media and Direct Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IDW Media presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.23%. Direct Digital has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 152.92%. Given IDW Media’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IDW Media is more favorable than Direct Digital.

14.1% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of IDW Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and Direct Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $32.42 million 0.46 -$5.39 million ($0.14) -7.79 Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.22 -$1.51 million ($62.19) -0.04

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Direct Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Direct Digital beats IDW Media on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

