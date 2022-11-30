Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.10 Per Share

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSSG opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.71) on Wednesday. Croma Security Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.80 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.14). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

