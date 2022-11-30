CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $161.00 at Stephens

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stephens from $205.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.31. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.